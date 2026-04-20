VOTING WITH THEIR DOLLARS:
Chevron has now fully divested from Alberta’s oilsands.
It believes investing in Venezuela is less risky than investing in Mark Carney’s Canada. https://t.co/yGHNMkAR10
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 18, 2026
VOTING WITH THEIR DOLLARS:
Chevron has now fully divested from Alberta’s oilsands.
It believes investing in Venezuela is less risky than investing in Mark Carney’s Canada. https://t.co/yGHNMkAR10
— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 18, 2026
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