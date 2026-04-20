I HAD BEEN ASSURED THAT MAMDANI WOULD MAKE EVERYTHING CHEAPER THAT HE DIDN’T MAKE FREE: FDNY plans to hike cost of ambulance rides by 29%, increase on-site emergency treatment by 42%. “The FDNY is considering hiking ambulance and emergency medical bills by double digits — blaming the squeeze on patients’ pockets on inflation and coming pay increases for union workers.”
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