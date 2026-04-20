YES, IT SHOULD:
The amount of fraud in education research at elite universities should get way more attention pic.twitter.com/aje0hoEAW8
— Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) April 20, 2026
YES, IT SHOULD:
The amount of fraud in education research at elite universities should get way more attention pic.twitter.com/aje0hoEAW8
— Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) April 20, 2026
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