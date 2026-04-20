ALSO, THE TRAILER MADE IT LOOK HEAVY HANDED AND POORLY DONE:
America’s left is facing a critical shortage of right wing terrorists so they have to invent them https://t.co/IHBEOT0TPY
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 19, 2026
ALSO, THE TRAILER MADE IT LOOK HEAVY HANDED AND POORLY DONE:
America’s left is facing a critical shortage of right wing terrorists so they have to invent them https://t.co/IHBEOT0TPY
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 19, 2026
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