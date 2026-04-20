TRUE:

Define poverty in America. It’s not starvation. It’s not dying in the elements. It’s not failing to get medical care. Most people who are under the poverty line have cell phones. Many have cars. Most are fat.

You throw out the word “poverty” as if we’re supposed to react as if… https://t.co/41aAyoB0Wz

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 19, 2026