BLOCKADE HARDER THEN:
One of the Israeli generals said the blockade will do more damage to the IRGC than every bomb we dropped on them for the last month. https://t.co/eFtZZBrjpt
— Dandalf (@DanTalks1) April 19, 2026
BLOCKADE HARDER THEN:
One of the Israeli generals said the blockade will do more damage to the IRGC than every bomb we dropped on them for the last month. https://t.co/eFtZZBrjpt
— Dandalf (@DanTalks1) April 19, 2026
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