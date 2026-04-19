A HUNDRED MILLION HERE AND A HUNDRED MILLION THERE…: Putin losing $100M a day from Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia’s oil infrastructure.

Ukrainian drone strikes targeted Russian oil refineries overnight into Saturday, hitting four important sites.

Fire raged at the Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries in the Samara region, as well as at an oil terminal in Leningrad and the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in Krasnodar Krai, Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Ukrainian drones also hit oil storage sites in the occupied Mariupol region.

Russia, meanwhile, launched 219 drones across Ukraine, killing at least one and wounding 26 others.

The worst attack was in Zaporizhzhia, where drone and missile strikes that lasted for hours injured 10 civilians. A multi-story apartment building and nine houses were destroyed.

It comes as Russia’s top diplomatic envoy said Saturday peace talks with Ukraine are not at the top of Putin’s to do list.