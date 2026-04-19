ALMOST EVERYTHING CALIFORNIA DOES NOW IS CONCERNING: Why California’s ‘Stop Nick Shirley Act’ Should Worry Gun Owners. “What should concern everyone is what will likely follow AB 2624—what industry California Democrats will decide next needs a shield from public scrutiny, and what states will follow with their own similar legislation.”
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