NOVEMBER PREVIEW: Abdul El-Sayed Gets More Brazen As New Michigan Primary Polls Show Him Surging.

Establishment Democrats view El-Sayed, who is backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), as unelectable, and fear a primary win for him would torpedo their chances of retaking the Senate, where they need four seats to flip it.

Most polls have shown Stevens ahead, but within the margin of error. But the most recent two have shown shifts in favor of El-Sayed, with one showing a three-way tie between the three candidates and one even showing El-Sayed and McMorrow were tied while Stevens trailed significantly.

It is perhaps with the knowledge in mind that his association with Piker and his anti-Israel, anti-AIPAC views don’t appear to be hurting him with Democratic voters that El-Sayed has gotten even more brazen, with him dragging the Vance family into his Senate primary battle, and “joking” with podcaster Brian Allen over their private life. He also disgustingly suggested that Vice President Vance didn’t love his children in a way he’d love white children.