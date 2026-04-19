THIS IS WHAT THE MEDIA SQUANDERED IN PURSUIT OF THE NARRATIVE:

Related:

The intellectual and moral collapse of the NY Times as "the paper of record." A play in two acts:

Act 1: In 2020, more than 800 reporters, editors, and staff at NY Times revolt and protest the publication of op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton arguing that troops should be deployed,… pic.twitter.com/WMZ3VMZqP3

— Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) April 18, 2026