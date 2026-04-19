JUDGE THEM BY THE COMPANY THEY KEEP:
Liz Warren runs through a parade of elected Socialists, culminating with Maine’s National Socialist contender pic.twitter.com/QZ2aY1HmRJ
— Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) April 19, 2026
JUDGE THEM BY THE COMPANY THEY KEEP:
Liz Warren runs through a parade of elected Socialists, culminating with Maine’s National Socialist contender pic.twitter.com/QZ2aY1HmRJ
— Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) April 19, 2026
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