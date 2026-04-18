CHANGE:

rich people getting tattoo removal is one of the biggest cultural rugpulls of all time https://t.co/ObNxmiUkpb — doomer (@uncledoomer) April 18, 2026

In 2017, Mark Hemingway wrote at the Federalist, “We All Need To Admit That America Has A Tattoo Problem.”

Sooner or later, it was obvious that the most visible members of pop culture would shift in the other direction, leaving everyday people who got inked up following their lead begin to look silly. Especially: New evidence undercuts Senate candidate Platner’s claims that he didn’t know tattoo was Nazi-linked.

Deleted social media comments and an interview with an acquaintance undercut Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s claims this week that he only recently learned that a tattoo on his chest had Nazi origins. A KFile investigation has uncovered mounting evidence that Platner — a Marine veteran— was aware of and defended the use of Nazi symbolism that had come to be embraced by some members of the military. In one thread from 2019, Platner weighed in on a conversation about the “Totenkopf” — the skull-and-crossbones emblem worn by Nazi SS units that his own tattoo would later draw scrutiny for resembling — to note that many US service members had adopted similar imagery, such as the Punisher skull used by some Navy SEALs. Using his longtime Reddit handle P-Hustle, the former Marine infantryman and future Democratic Senate hopeful also argued in a 2020 online discussion that “SS” lightning-bolt tattoos were a “culture” marker within Marine Scout Sniper units, not an expression of White supremacist ideology.

Earlier: Far Left Maine Senate Candidate Compares U.S. Marines to Nazi Party.