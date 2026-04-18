HE HAD A PEN AND A PHONE:
This is an odd way of saying, “How the Obama administration gamed the appeals process to enact costly and illegal regulations on the energy sector.” https://t.co/OAE5Ug1pTw
— Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) April 18, 2026
HE HAD A PEN AND A PHONE:
This is an odd way of saying, “How the Obama administration gamed the appeals process to enact costly and illegal regulations on the energy sector.” https://t.co/OAE5Ug1pTw
— Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) April 18, 2026
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