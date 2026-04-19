YES:
Trump saying he will hit the refineries and power plants in Iran is a threat to China, not Iran.
— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 19, 2026
YES:
Trump saying he will hit the refineries and power plants in Iran is a threat to China, not Iran.
— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) April 19, 2026
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