FRAMING:
Trump is going to frame this and put it in the Oval Office, isn't he? 😂 pic.twitter.com/x2reAQWl4Z
— Jesús Enrique Rosas (@Knesix) April 18, 2026
UPDATE: Sorry — messed up the embed earlier. Should be fixed now.
FRAMING:
Trump is going to frame this and put it in the Oval Office, isn't he? 😂 pic.twitter.com/x2reAQWl4Z
— Jesús Enrique Rosas (@Knesix) April 18, 2026
UPDATE: Sorry — messed up the embed earlier. Should be fixed now.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.