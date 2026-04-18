FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION REQUIRES A FRIENDLY HEGEMON:
— David J Manley (@DavidJManley3) April 18, 2026
The world would be a much different — and much poorer — place today if it weren’t the the US Navy and, before it, the Royal Navy.
FREEDOM OF NAVIGATION REQUIRES A FRIENDLY HEGEMON:
— David J Manley (@DavidJManley3) April 18, 2026
The world would be a much different — and much poorer — place today if it weren’t the the US Navy and, before it, the Royal Navy.
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