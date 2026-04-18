PERSIAN GULF: Iran fires on tanker near Oman after re-closing Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps fired on at least one ship in the waters near Oman after Tehran again closed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization.

Two IRGC gunboats approached a tanker about 20 nautical miles northeast of the Gulf country around 1 p.m. local time — and opened fire unprovoked, the tanker’s master reported.

A second vessel was attacked by an “unknown projectile” some two hours later in the same area, the UKMTO said.