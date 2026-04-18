THE ATLANTIC IS A RAG:
Hey @S_Fitzpatrick I was Kash Patel’s Sherpa on the transition. I spent nearly all day everyday with him for 3+ months and have been with him frequently since.
I have never seen the type of behavior that you’re describing from him.
Your anon sourced story is BS.
Oh and by the… https://t.co/hwWnUrYrKT pic.twitter.com/T0EUhyKbq0
— Clint Brown (@DissidentClint) April 18, 2026
And who is Sarah Fitzpatrick? Mark Judge reminds us that her byline graced this hit-piece from 2018: Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick alleges he ‘spiked’ punch at parties so intoxicated women could be raped.