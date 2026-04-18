THE ATLANTIC IS A RAG:

Hey @S_Fitzpatrick I was Kash Patel’s Sherpa on the transition. I spent nearly all day everyday with him for 3+ months and have been with him frequently since.

I have never seen the type of behavior that you’re describing from him.

Your anon sourced story is BS.

Oh and by the… https://t.co/hwWnUrYrKT pic.twitter.com/T0EUhyKbq0

— Clint Brown (@DissidentClint) April 18, 2026