VOTING WITH THEIR DOLLARS: Blue State Gun Sales Reveal the True Will of the People. “Those figures show pent-up demand. For years, New Jersey’s subjective and burdensome “may issue” regime kept ordinary citizens from exercising a Constitutional right unless they could persuade the government they were special enough to deserve it. Once that artificial choke point was removed, tens of thousands of people responded. And keep in mind, crime rates all across the country — including in New Jersey — are at historic lows, all while millions more Americans lawfully purchase and carry firearms.”