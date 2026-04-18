MOVE ALONG, NOTHING TO SEE HERE: Ilhan Omar Says She Isn’t a Multimillionaire, Blames Accounting Error.

An Omar disclosure filed last year showed she and her husband held assets of between $6 million and $30 million, a massive rise in wealth from her previous annual filing. That jump triggered questions among Republicans eager to scrutinize a critic of the president.

Republicans pounce!

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An amended filing viewed by The Wall Street Journal shows the couple’s assets to be just $18,004 to $95,000. The forms don’t require exact values, only broad ranges.

Omar’s husband, the former political consultant Tim Mynett, is involved with a variety of businesses. Those include a venture-capital management firm in Washington, D.C., and a winery in Santa Rosa, Calif., her disclosure forms show.

Those businesses had previously been listed as worth between $6 million and $30 million. In the amended filing, they are shown as having no value once liabilities are factored in

Aides said that Omar looked at the form before it was filed in 2025, but that the error didn’t jump off the page for her because she isn’t involved with her husband’s businesses and she trusted the accuracy of the accountant who provided her husband’s figures.