SO MANY OF OUR CURRENT ILLS STARTED WITH OBAMA:
Already popular among western elites for quite some time, but was mostly limited to university campuses until the Obama administration
— Plantation Scientist (@plantationdrip) April 18, 2026
SO MANY OF OUR CURRENT ILLS STARTED WITH OBAMA:
Already popular among western elites for quite some time, but was mostly limited to university campuses until the Obama administration
— Plantation Scientist (@plantationdrip) April 18, 2026
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