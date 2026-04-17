AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES “THE FAR SIDE:”
shoutout to Gary Larson for literally calling this in The Far Side in 1987 (!!!) https://t.co/1ljamEYzkB pic.twitter.com/Z4da85alf1
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 17, 2026
AS ALWAYS, LIFE IMITATES “THE FAR SIDE:”
shoutout to Gary Larson for literally calling this in The Far Side in 1987 (!!!) https://t.co/1ljamEYzkB pic.twitter.com/Z4da85alf1
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 17, 2026
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