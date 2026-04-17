IT’S TIME FOR VICTORIA TAFT’S West Coast, Messed Coast™” Newsom’s Free Chesticles for Illegals Helped Quadruple CA’s Medi-Cal Costs “This week your humble correspondent offers some advice for when Democrats pretend to give a rip about ‘affordability.’ Remind them that before the ‘excursion’ in Iran temporarily raised gas prices, President Donald Trump’s prices never reached the heights of the prices planned and in place for the poor saps living on the West Coast, Messed Coast™. Add in the cost of free body parts for illegal alien trans people, and whoa.”