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🚨 The Islamic Republic is showing a MAJOR internal fracture at the highest levels in real time. After Araghchi and Trump both claimed the Strait of Hormuz is “open,” IRGC-linked Fars News is now openly questioning officials, warning of confusion inside the country, and… https://t.co/YoOAA46Fed pic.twitter.com/ahCEPsPdii — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and vessels continues, even with Iran suddenly announcing that Hormuz is open again.