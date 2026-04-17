BRAVO, WELL PLAYED, SIR:
I mean this probably is the best tweet ever produced. It’s perfect like a diamond pic.twitter.com/AJsJSVAm8P
— BoiltOwl (@nealjclark1) April 17, 2026
BRAVO, WELL PLAYED, SIR:
I mean this probably is the best tweet ever produced. It’s perfect like a diamond pic.twitter.com/AJsJSVAm8P
— BoiltOwl (@nealjclark1) April 17, 2026
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