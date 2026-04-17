CALIFORNIA FORBIDS OFFSHORE PRODUCTION, FORCES REFINERIES TO CLOSE, AND YOU’LL NEVER BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENS NEXT: California ‘running out of fuel’ as imports dry up, Trump needs to act to prevent crisis: experts.

These problems will extend far beyond the state. Nevada gets about 80% of its gasoline from California, and Arizona gets nearly half of its supply from the state. California is also home to a dozen ports through which a large portion of U.S. exports and imports are transferred, and the state is home to key West Coast military bases. It’s also nearly 15% of the U.S. economy. Without fuel, operations at California’s businesses and industries, and these important ports and bases, will be severely impacted.

While the war in Iran has raised the risk level from stressed to dangerous, Mische explained that the end of the conflict won’t immediately avert the crisis. If the exports of petroleum began to flow normally today, it would be a couple of months before the shortfalls would be addressed. Tankers would need to ship the products across the oceans. Refineries would have to be restarted, and back orders would need to be filled.

“You’re two months out. It’s crazy,” Mische said.