JOURNALISMING: WaPo Mystified About Why No One Ever Noticed That Swalwell Was a Creeper. “One thing that modern ;journalists; do very well is blame other people for their propaganda-fueled derelictions of duty. The Jake Tappers of the world insisted that they were kept in the dark about Biden’s condition by his staff and the Democratic National Committee. Apparently, none of them owned televisions or had internet. Tapper even wrote a book about it. Bonus money for being awful at his job, then lying about it — not a bad gig if you are free from the burden of integrity.”

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