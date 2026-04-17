THIS SCAM LONG PREDATES GAVIN NEWSOM:
🚨 HOLY CRAP! Gavin Newsom has just been caught spending $1.5 MILLION of his OWN PAC money to buy his OWN book, artificially boosting sales
He then USED those sales to ask for donations 🤡
A whopping TWO THIRDS of his book sales came from himself
You can't make this crap up 😭 pic.twitter.com/fwtr934m2H
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026
I’m not sure exactly when the political memoir industry turned into another lefty grift operation, but it’s hardly anything more than that now.
Seriously, does anyone read these things?