THIS SCAM LONG PREDATES GAVIN NEWSOM:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Gavin Newsom has just been caught spending $1.5 MILLION of his OWN PAC money to buy his OWN book, artificially boosting sales

He then USED those sales to ask for donations 🤡

A whopping TWO THIRDS of his book sales came from himself

You can't make this crap up 😭 pic.twitter.com/fwtr934m2H

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 17, 2026