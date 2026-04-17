MAKE THEM PLAY BY THEIR OWN RULES:
Neve deleting this app 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OFPNjXvsAS
— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) April 16, 2026
We need to have a talk about flight and electricity, too.
MAKE THEM PLAY BY THEIR OWN RULES:
Neve deleting this app 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OFPNjXvsAS
— Yanky 🇺🇲 (@Yanky_Pollak) April 16, 2026
We need to have a talk about flight and electricity, too.
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