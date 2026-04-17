WELL, THEY ARE:
You actually don't have to treat people who suggest that there was a genocide in Gaza as serious, reasonable people. You really just can call them retarded.
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 16, 2026
WELL, THEY ARE:
You actually don't have to treat people who suggest that there was a genocide in Gaza as serious, reasonable people. You really just can call them retarded.
— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 16, 2026
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