WHY DID SESAME STREET GET THE WORKS? THAT’S NOBODY’S BUSINESS BUT THE TURKS:

I hope this doesn't mean rooftops for Bert and Ernie https://t.co/KRx16FMzZu — Northern Barbarian (@xnoesbueno) April 17, 2026

Time to make Elmo tell us who radicalized him https://t.co/2sYpYKkzJB pic.twitter.com/BiVkdF8UBF — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 16, 2026

Elmo has apparently been halal for a while now. From February: Elmo Wishes Ramadan Mubarak to All of His Friends.

As you’ve undoubtedly seen, it’s that time of year when politicians wish a blessed Ramadan to their constituents. As Twitchy reported, Rep. Sharice Davids copied and pasted her Ramadan Mubarak post, sending her best wishes to all of her Muslim neighbors in Nassau County … which doesn’t exist in Kansas. A lot of time and care go into these things. A lot of people noted that Ash Wednesday sort of flew under the radar in favor of Ramadan. Louisville, Kentucky, Mayor Craig Greenberg lit up the Big Four Bridge in honor of Ramadan. * * * * * * * * Now, Elmo wishes a blessed Ramadan to all of his friends. Yes, we searched his timeline, too, and came up empty.

To be fair, it was a pretty schizophrenic February for the furry little bugger: No Bueno! Elmo Has Some ‘Splainin’ to Do After Creepy Reaction to Bad Bunny’s Very Adult Super Bowl Set.