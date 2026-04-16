MISSISSIPPI BURNING (PAST ENGLAND): Britain Would Be Poorest State In U.S., Mississippi Governor Responds With Vicious One-Liner.

JUST IN: New analysis reveals Brits thought the UK ranked 7th against US states in income per person — it actually ranked 51st.

* * * * * * * *

And for those of you who failed geography, there are only 50 states in the Union.

That means if we somehow forgot about Alberta, Canada for a minute and instead annexed Britain to be our 51st state, they would be dead last in terms of income per person.

And let me tell you, there are some pretty poor states in America.

Like Mississippi, for example.

The Magnolia State is in last place on this list, and their governor (who is known for mixing it up on social media), decided to rib our friends across the pond with a good old-fashioned immigration reform joke.