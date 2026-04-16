MISSISSIPPI BURNING (PAST ENGLAND): Britain Would Be Poorest State In U.S., Mississippi Governor Responds With Vicious One-Liner.
JUST IN: New analysis reveals Brits thought the UK ranked 7th against US states in income per person — it actually ranked 51st.
— Polymarket (@Polymarket) April 15, 2026
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And for those of you who failed geography, there are only 50 states in the Union.
That means if we somehow forgot about Alberta, Canada for a minute and instead annexed Britain to be our 51st state, they would be dead last in terms of income per person.
And let me tell you, there are some pretty poor states in America.
Like Mississippi, for example.
The Magnolia State is in last place on this list, and their governor (who is known for mixing it up on social media), decided to rib our friends across the pond with a good old-fashioned immigration reform joke.
As we say in Mississippi,
“Bless Your Heart.”
Or as you say in the UK,
“As-Salamu Alaykum.” https://t.co/oCajoT8LQ7
— Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 16, 2026
Exit question: “Do you need some air conditioning for that burn?”
More from John Hinderaker of Power Line: Our Poor Relations. “Decline is a choice. Sadly, that is the choice the United Kingdom has made, and there is no sign on the horizon of a reversal.”
Incidentally, note that Mississippi as an economic powerhouse compared to Europe isn’t all that new a development: As Glenn noted in 2002, “More Bad News for Sweden: They’re poorer than the United States — heck, they’re poorer than Mississippi according to a Swedish study — but they also have more crime!”
UPDATE:
Mississippi after finding out they have more wealth than Great Britain pic.twitter.com/MYQdQWplRt
— Mr Dude (@JVegas2013) April 16, 2026