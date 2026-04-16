THIS WILL END WELL: Hennepin County Attorney Issues Nationwide Arrest Warrant for ICE Agent for Assault.

She doesn’t seem very intelligent if she believes her authority supersedes our federal government. She’ll find out in time.

Related:

Photo 1: A Hennepin county attorney that released a Somalian rapist with no jail time that ended up raping again.

Photo 2: A Hennepin county attorney that wants to put ICE Agents in jail. pic.twitter.com/VGWNrDPnga

— C3 (@C_3C_3) April 16, 2026