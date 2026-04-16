LEE SMITH: The Return of the Echo Chamber.

The Trump administration set four clear goals: to eliminate Iran’s navy, most of which is now at the bottom of the sea; further degrade its nuclear and ballistic missiles facilities, much of which have been either destroyed or severely damaged; and end the regime’s support for regional proxies, like Hezbollah, now being rolled up by Israel’s Lebanon campaign.

Trump says he’s ready to end the war, save for one last thing: a thousand pounds of highly enriched uranium (HEU), which the Iranians could conceivably turn into a bomb. The administration knows where it is, buried under the rubble left by a B-2 bomber attack during the June strikes. The Iranians can either hand it over or the U.S. will take it. But, as Vance told the media after returning from Pakistan, the HEU and no enrichment are Trump’s two redlines.

Vance isn’t an Obama mole but as leader of the GOP’s so-called “restraintist”—i.e., isolationist—camp he shares many of the Obama faction’s ambitions and anxieties, especially regarding Israel, its place in our foreign policy and how pro-Israel voters shape our domestic politics. While Obama and his circle are fixated on the Jews, restraintists like Tucker Carlson, Vance’s friend and the man usually credited with the vice president’s meteoric political career, are determined to marginalize evangelical voters.

The Obama faction and Vance’s restraintists are therefore structurally aligned, and the former are confident they have a shot at forcing Trump to accommodate Iran because they’ve got a man on the inside pushing things their way. As Carlson put it: “There are people in the White House … working really hard, really late, trying to fix this, to get a peace, even one that diminishes us.”