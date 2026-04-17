KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Chuck Schumer Is Now Driving His Own Clown Car. “Eric Swalwell’s protracted exit from politics has preoccupied the Democrats of late, which has pushed Schumer and his troubles into the background. One of my longstanding beliefs about Schumer is that, despite having risen to the top of Dem leadership, he’s one of the dumbest people in the Senate — think East Coast Mazie Hirono.”