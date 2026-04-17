CARE TO HELP US SPEED THINGS ALONG IN IRAN YET, FELLAS? Europe has ‘maybe 6 weeks of jet fuel left,’ energy agency head warns. “If we are not able to open the Strait of Hormuz … I can tell you soon we will hear the news that some of the flights from city A to city B might be canceled as a result of lack of jet fuel.”

What do you mean “we,” Kemosabe?

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But remember, Iran is not Kier Starmer’s war. https://t.co/b56IYJAIBD — Victoria Coates (@VictoriaCoates) April 16, 2026

It’s been the Islamic Republic vs. the West for 47 years.