HMM: Trump to sign executive order on psychedelic drug used abroad to treat PTSD.

The White House is drafting an executive order that would signal the Trump administration’s willingness to further U.S. research into a drug called ibogaine.

Ibogaine, a naturally occurring compound from a shrub native to Africa, is used to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder and brain trauma.

Because it’s illegal in the United States, Americans have been traveling to unregulated clinics, often in Mexico or the Caribbean, to take the drug.

The Trump administration doesn’t plan to reclassify the drug for medical use at this time — it will remain a Schedule I drug.

President Trump intends to sign the executive order as soon as this week, two of the sources said.