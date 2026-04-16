AMERICA’S OLDEST NAVY PILOT RETURNING TO DUTY: Top Gun 3 Officially in the Works With Tom Cruise Returning.

Tom Cruise is returning for “Top Gun 3,” Paramount announced during its CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas, as is producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The sequel to director Joseph Kosinski’s 2022 blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” was first revealed to be in the works back in 2024 with scribe Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote “Maverick” with Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.

“Top Gun: Maverick” became a blockbuster hit when many theaters were still shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic. It grossed $1.5 billion at the global box office from a $170 million budget, giving movie theaters the jolt they needed when times were tough.