TEACHERS WHO TEACH? Train teachers to teach — not to be guides on the side. “For 30 years, teachers were trained to be ‘guides on the side,’ helping students ‘construct understanding,’ writes Chris O’Brien on Never Stop Learning. They weren’t trained to teach. Now teachers fear being replaced by robots who will explain, model and assess. Humans may be allowed to stick around as counselors.”
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