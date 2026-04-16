DEVELOPING: Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax Fatally Shoots Wife and Himself in Murder-Suicide. “Fairfax served as the lieutenant governor under former Democratic Governor Ralph Northam from 2018 to 2022. While in office, the lieutenant governor was accused of sexually assaulting two women years earlier. He maintained the sexual encounters, one of which took place in 2000 and another in 2004, were consensual. He then launched an unsuccessful bid for Virginia governor in 2021, coming in fourth in the Democratic primary. Prior to his tenure as lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax served as a federal prosecutor. On top of the sexual assault allegations against Fairfax, the Northam administration was also rocked by the emergence of a yearbook photo from 1984 depicting two men, one in black face and the other in a Ku Klux Klan costume. Northam initially said he was one of the two men but did not specify which. In the days following the scandal, however, Northam said he was not actually in the photo, but did admit to wearing black face for a Michael Jackson dance competition. Northam, however, never resigned.”