YEP:
We can’t deport Haitians because then a Chinese meat packing cartel wouldn’t be able pay their federally subsidized foreign workforce less than a Sheetz cashier
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 16, 2026
YEP:
We can’t deport Haitians because then a Chinese meat packing cartel wouldn’t be able pay their federally subsidized foreign workforce less than a Sheetz cashier
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 16, 2026
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