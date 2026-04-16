BIDEN FORGOT THEM WHILE THEY WERE STILL GOING ON:
The liberal effort to forget the Biden years is kind of amazing. https://t.co/EAHEMWGVIR
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 16, 2026
BIDEN FORGOT THEM WHILE THEY WERE STILL GOING ON:
The liberal effort to forget the Biden years is kind of amazing. https://t.co/EAHEMWGVIR
— Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 16, 2026
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