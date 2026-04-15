GRAY LADY DIVES FOR FAINTING COUCH (AGAIN): NYT Melts Down Over Texas Rangers Statue Outside… Texas Rangers’ Stadium.

The New York Times and its sports section, The Athletic, has found its newest outrage target: a statue of a Texas Ranger outside Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. Seriously. That was the basis for Sam Blum’s 2,000-plus-word Wednesday piece about the Rangers installing the “One Riot, One Ranger” statue at the ballpark. Fellow Athletic writer Stephen J. Nesbitt piled on by calling it a “deeply controversial” statue and capping off his post with the always-serious journalistic flourish: “Yikes.” He also called Blum’s article “important work.” Yes, we need more sports journalists doing deep dives on… statues outside stadiums. These guys are really putting those journalism degrees to work.

The Texas Rangers installed a deeply controversial statue in their ballpark concourse this spring. And they aren't willing to provide answers as to why it's there. Yikes. Important work from @SamBlum3: https://t.co/LCvMyrHqrk pic.twitter.com/tQ1VISoLyT — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) April 15, 2026

OutKick founder Clay Travis responded the way plenty of normal sports fans probably did. “It’s a statue of a Texas Ranger at a Texas Rangers stadium,” Travis wrote on X, blasting The Athletic for treating the whole thing like Pulitzer Prize-worthy reporting. Hard to improve on that, but I’ll try.

It’s a statue of a Texas Ranger at a Texas Rangers stadium, you pathetic loser. @TheAthletic sucks so bad. This is what they are “investigating.” Cancel your subscriptions. This is what you’re paying for. https://t.co/gDho34Mi2j — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 15, 2026

Exit quote: “Keep in mind: the statue came down during the ‘Summer of Love’ when Black Lives Matter activists were burning American cities to the ground and basically demanding that all American history be erased. The statue removal from Dallas Love Field came at a time that practically any statue that depicted a white person was at risk of being removed, defaced or destroyed. The Athletic tries to make a point that the statue being taken out of the airport is a signal it shouldn’t exist anywhere, publicly. But that ignores the broader context of 2020.”

Of course it does — because the left’s worldview is permanently trapped in that annus horribilis, and they can’t figure out how the rest of us were never trapped in that box canyon.