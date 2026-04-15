THE SINGLE SWALWELL THEORY: The Mystery Sweeping D.C.: Who Executed the Political Hitjob That Destroyed Eric Swalwell?

For all [Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries] know, Swalwell will be replaced with an AOC/Mamdani-styled “Democrat Socialist” that’ll cause them headaches. Keeping a reliable, dependable, known quantity like Swalwell under lock-and-key would’ve made their jobs a helluva lot easier.

Yes, the Democratic Machine had a vested interest in pushing Swalwell out of the governor’s race — but it wasn’t in their interest to push him out of Congress completely!

Second, the catalyst for the hit job doesn’t appear to be Swalwell’s career in D.C. Instead, it’s all seemingly connected to his Sacramento aspirations. That would point to a California-based culprit.

Which is why I think it’s more likely Pelosi and Jeffries covered up Swalwell’s crimes than outed them.

And third, if Swalwell’s skirt-chasing, philandering, and/or sexual deviancies were an open secret among Democrats, media, and staffers, then anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of PR could’ve executed the hit. This wasn’t the kind of high-level sandbagging that could’ve only come from a powerful political machine.

Honestly? Hits like this aren’t rocket science. Any Dem candidate could’ve done it.

Including billionaire Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer, who’s spent $120 million of his own money on his primary campaign. Steyer was already one of the top two or three polling Democrats; eliminating Swalwell was exactly what he needed to claim the big prize.

With a $50K private investigator and a semi-decent PR professional on staff, Steyer could’ve executed the hit himself.

Same goes for candidates Katie Porter, Matt Mahan, Antonio Villaraigosa, Xavier Becerra, Betty Yee, and Tony Thurmond. Mahan’s raised over $11 million; Porter nearly $6 million; Becerra and Villaraigosa, over $3 million (each).

PIs and PR are cheap. Emailing/texting a reporter is free. It’s well within the budget of all the aforementioned candidates.

Furthermore, if Swalwell’s libido was as manic as we’re (now) hearing, it’s not like the PIs would’ve had to dig too hard. Discovering that Swalwell was a loathsome, disgusting pig was low-hanging fruit.

But with a reliable, dependable California Democrat in an ultra-safe congressional district, no one in his party — and thus, none of the DNC’s coconspirators in the mainstream media — had a motive to assassinate Swalwell’s character. Killing his career didn’t benefit any of the kingmakers on the radical left.

Until he ran for governor.