IT’S MY THURSDAY ESSAY FOR VIP SUBSCRIBERS: The Trump Doctrine, Defined. “What is the Trump Doctrine? My columns and essays in recent weeks have poked at it, hinted at it, but I never pulled it all together in one place — and not even President Donald Trump has fully explained it. So let’s do that now while the pieces still fall into place.”
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