REALLY, ALL I NEED IS A CUP OF DECENT COFFEE WITH MAYBE A LITTLE CREAM: Starbucks’ ChatGPT experiment could quietly reshape how people order coffee.

Starting April 15, users will be able to turn to ChatGPT for help deciding on their next Starbucks order through a new integration with the coffee chain. To activate the feature, users simply tag @starbucks within a chat with the AI agent to trigger the new in-platform beta Starbucks app.

Users will be able to prompt ChatGPT to offer drink order advice based on mood, cravings, or even an image. For instance, a user might prompt ChatGPT with “@starbucks I’m looking for an iced pick me up,” with the LLM then suggesting an Iced Dragon Energy Drink alongside 5 additional options.

“Over the past year, one thing has become clear: customers aren’t always starting with a menu. They’re starting with a feeling,” Paul Riedel, senior vice president, digital & loyalty at Starbucks wrote in a blog post announcement.