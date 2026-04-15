YOUNG WOMEN HOLD MORE NEGATIVE VIEWS OF MEN:
I found this also to be true in my interviews with young men, that they held positive views of women: https://t.co/D8oopNFc4p
— Helen Smith (@HelenSmithPhD) April 15, 2026
YOUNG WOMEN HOLD MORE NEGATIVE VIEWS OF MEN:
I found this also to be true in my interviews with young men, that they held positive views of women: https://t.co/D8oopNFc4p
— Helen Smith (@HelenSmithPhD) April 15, 2026
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