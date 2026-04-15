WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT THAT WAY…:
I think a left-wing appeal to Catholics would work better if the left stopped attacking nunshttps://t.co/eMvrDsn6lB https://t.co/DcYC6kZDYz
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 15, 2026
WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT THAT WAY…:
I think a left-wing appeal to Catholics would work better if the left stopped attacking nunshttps://t.co/eMvrDsn6lB https://t.co/DcYC6kZDYz
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 15, 2026
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