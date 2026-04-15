TYPICAL:
Trump is the most libertarian president we've had in decades and libertarians will never forgive him for it https://t.co/WHPme4lwhB
— Matt Forney (@mattforney) April 15, 2026
TYPICAL:
Trump is the most libertarian president we've had in decades and libertarians will never forgive him for it https://t.co/WHPme4lwhB
— Matt Forney (@mattforney) April 15, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.