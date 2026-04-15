GEORGE WILL: Seattle has a severe case of the Ayatollah Itch.

In 2004, Seattle’s government, as woke as a rooster at dawn, adopted the Race and Social Justice Initiative, which was more than a program to promote workforce diversity. Rather, it was a program of compelled racial identity.

Its explicit purpose was to change “the fundamental nature of local government” by embedding “racial equity and social justice principles” throughout city “programs, budgets, and culture.” This involved evaluating city employees through a “racial equity lens.” Facially illegal and presumptively unconstitutional, this monomania featured the full spectrum of now-familiar nostrums and policies. They are divisive, bullying and, by now, boring.

Favoring a colorblind society is stigmatized as “racial evasion.” What normal people consider elementary adult virtues — e.g., punctuality, individualism, perfectionism — are residues of “white supremacy culture.” Diversity, equity and inclusion trainers told trainees that racism is “in white people’s DNA.” Although it is against the law to “limit, segregate, or classify” employees by race “in any program, established to provide … training,” Seattle inflicted mandatory, race-segregated sessions. The preferred euphemism for such evasions of the law is “affinity groups.”

They separate White people and BIPOCs (Black, indigenous and people of color). Seattle seems unaware of how close it has come to formulating a 21st-century version of the Jim Crow “separate but equal” doctrine.

The city’s first manager of the Race and Social Justice Initiative was almost endearingly candid: “We asked all the white people to go in one room and all the people of color [to] go in another room. … Well, the White people got in the room and just talked about their fear, and the Black people got in the room and talked about how glad they weren’t the White people.“ Living, no doubt, in a bubble of the like-minded, this person probably had no clue how repulsive he sounded to normal Americans.